Communication, space, appreciation are key to finding yourself while confined to home

HYDERABAD: The world like never before is experiencing a pandemic which has wrought unprecedented levels of pain, distress, fears and doubts globally. Being confined to our homes, having to give up on our regular outings and sources of personal perspectives have drastically altered causing unwanted frustration. Whether it is yourself, or your relationships, here are simple pieces of advice for you to tend to yourself or better your relationships to keep it healthy, wealthy and wise during this time.

Expression and communication is the key

However difficult and tough this pandemic has been for you and your family. It is very important to express and share your feelings on a regular basis. We tend to fear the consequences of expression and hence choose to keep it within by not wanting to worry and cause trouble to others. This can have a reverse effect causing slow and gradual regression in relationships.

A simple way to start a communication with yourself or your loved ones at the end of the day can be by asking open ended questions like:

How are you feeling today? How was your day?

What are the positives that happened through the day? How does that make you feel? Allow the person to express

Anything that didn’t go your way today? Would you like to share? Is there anything that I can do to make you feel better?

Your loved ones cannot be the sole source of support but this will enable them to provide comfort and a better understanding of things that are of concern to you.

Define and designate spaces while using for a specific purpose

This is much needed for quarantine life if you want to survive under one roof in peace and harmony.

Designate a corner or room that’s for your and your partner’s work space .

A specific area for doing meditations or your workouts. Or eating meals together.

Once in a week you and your partner can move the loose furniture around to create different vibe and atmosphere for a shift of energy.

Play around with the forms and colours creating monochromatic or contrasting corners.

A green corner is a must during these quarantine times. Bring in some fresh plants into your space for freshness.

Constant Appreciation and Acknowledgment

In these trying times we all are constantly seeking for love, comfort and support. Being distant from many of our near and dear ones is raising the expectation bar from our partner and kids at home.

Instead of nagging and sulking let’s look at things from a different perspective to make your house a better place to live in with one and all.

The little acknowledgments and appreciation given to others will open doors for you to receive more love and care. This will enable us to have better relationships. Don’t forget to add the little gestures of a hug and kiss whilst appreciating.

Are you losing or finding yourself being confined at home during these trying times; is it you or the struggle to cope with the new ways of dealing with my relationships at home? A life strategist answers these queries

— As told by Arpita Bhandari, Life strategist and transformational facilitator for parenting skills, self awakening and relationships