STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Communication, space, appreciation are key to finding yourself while confined to home

Is it you or the struggle to cope  with the new ways of dealing with my relationships at home? A life strategist answers these queries

Published: 08th October 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A green corner is a must during these quarantine times. Bring in some fresh plants into your space for freshness.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The world like never before is experiencing a pandemic which has wrought unprecedented levels of pain, distress, fears and doubts globally. Being confined to our homes, having to give up on our regular outings and sources of personal perspectives have drastically altered causing unwanted frustration. Whether it is yourself, or your relationships, here are simple pieces of advice for you to tend to yourself or better your relationships to keep it healthy, wealthy and wise during this time.

Expression and communication is the key

However difficult and tough this pandemic has been for you and your family. It is very important to express and share your feelings on a regular basis. We tend to fear the consequences of expression and hence choose to keep it within by not wanting to worry and cause trouble to others. This can have a reverse effect causing slow and gradual regression in relationships. 

A simple way to start a communication with yourself or your loved ones at the end of the day can be by asking open ended questions like: 

How are you feeling today? How was your day? 

What are the positives that happened through the day? How does that make you feel? Allow the person to express 

Anything that didn’t go your way today? Would you like to share? Is there anything that I can do to make you feel better? 

Your loved ones cannot be the sole source of support but this will enable them to provide comfort and a better understanding of things that are of concern to you. 

Define and designate spaces while using for a specific purpose

This is much needed for quarantine life if you want to survive under one roof in peace and harmony. 
Designate a corner or room that’s for your and your partner’s work space . 

A specific area for doing meditations or your workouts. Or eating meals together. 
Once in a week you and your partner can move the loose furniture around to create different vibe and atmosphere for a shift of energy. 

Play around with the forms and colours creating monochromatic or contrasting corners.

A green corner is a must during these quarantine times. Bring in some fresh plants into your space for freshness.

Constant Appreciation and Acknowledgment

In these trying times we all are constantly seeking for love, comfort and support. Being distant from many of our near and dear ones is raising the expectation bar from our partner and kids at home. 

Instead of nagging and sulking let’s look at things from a different perspective to make your house a better place to live in with one and all. 

The little acknowledgments and appreciation given to others will open doors for you to receive more love and care. This will enable us to have better relationships. Don’t forget to add the little gestures of a hug and kiss whilst appreciating. 

Are you losing  or finding yourself being confined at home during these trying times; is it you or the struggle to cope  with the new ways of dealing with my relationships at home? A life strategist answers these queries

— As told by Arpita Bhandari, Life strategist and transformational facilitator for parenting skills, self awakening and relationships

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown relationships
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp