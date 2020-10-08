Critical locations in Hyderabad to get CCTV cameras

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has issued instructions to the Zonal Commissioners and HoDs to instal Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance cameras in coordination with Police Department at critical locations to ensure public safety in areas which have not been covered so far. The cameras would be installed in a span of one month.

The CCTVs would be installed in all the notified slums, 2BHK housing complexes, Basti Dawakhanas, entrances of government hospitals, proposed integrated township projects, bus bays, religious places, lakes and parks, underpasses, transfer stations, shelter homes, night shelters, petrol bunks, street vending zones, hawker zones, and so on.