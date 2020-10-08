District government staffers fume over pay delay in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some government employees in districts have experienced a delay in their salaries this month. They did not get their September salary till Wednesday. However, sources in the Finance department told Express that is no delay. The same pattern has been in practice since April and it takes three to four working days to disburse salaries, they say. “The 2nd and 4th of this month were holidays,” they explain.

However, making their displeasure clear over the delay in payment of salaries, TSUTF state president and general secretary K Jangaiah and Chava Ravi demanded that the government pay salaries on the 1st of every month. The leaders pointed out that salaries were being deposited into the accounts of employees between 1st and 10th every month.

“Initially, we thought that the delay is due to technical reasons. But, it appears to have become a practice for the government to disburse salaries after the first week every month,” they said.Salaries of employees in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri, Mahbubnagar and other districts have not been paid yet, they claimed. These employees included teachers, police personnel among others.

Meanwhile, there has also been a delay in getting terminal benefits, GPF amount withdrawals, leave encashment, medical reimbursements and others, according to the employees.