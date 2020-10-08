STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR hands back sewerage maintenance to GHMC

In March this year, task on the outskirts was assigned to Water Board

Published: 08th October 2020 08:35 AM

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The operation and maintenance of sewerage system in the outskirts of Greater Hyderabad limits has been handed back to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits after seven months. 

All GHMC Corporators from peripheral areas, who were unhappy with the HMWS&SB works, had urged Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao to hand back the task to the civic body for effective and better functioning. 

The Corporators had complained to the Minister that after works were handed over to the Water Board from March 1, several grievances were received and works submitted by the Corporators were not attended. The Corporators said if the trend continued, it would become difficult for them to face the public in their respective wards. After taking stock of the situation, Rama Rao issued instructions to revert O&M works to GHMC. 

In March, the State government had issued orders to transfer responsibilities of sewerage maintenance in the city outskirts to the Water Board with a view to ensure proper planning, maintenance, and service delivery. However, it has came to the notice of the government that transfer of operations resulted in several coordination issues especially those related to immediate redressal of grievances and sewage overflow. 

In the peripheral circles, there are 66 wards having 3,600 km of sewerage pipelines and 3,26,354 manholes. About 700 workers are required for maintaining the system. The operations involve an expense of Rs 8.30 crore every month.

GHMC Corporators complained to KTR

The GHMC Corporators had complained to the MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao that after works in the outskirts were handed over to the HMWS&SB on March 1, several grievances were received and works submitted by the Corporators were not attended to and they were unhappy about it

