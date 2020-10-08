NSUI, Youth Congress workers barge into Home Minister Mahmood Ali's Hyderabad residence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Thursday took into custody more than 100 members of the Congress party-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress, for staging a flash protest in front of the residence of Home Minister Mohamood Ali demanding preventive measures against sexual assaults and murders in the state.

At around 11.30 am, hundreds of NSUI and Youth Congress members squatted outside the Minister's quarters located at Road no 12 in Banjara Hills raising slogans against the government. Tension gripped when they suddenly barged into the premises and entered Mahmood Ali's house by opening the main gate.

The protesters demanded that the Telangana government take measures in preventing crimes against women, including sexual assault, rape and murder cases and clear all pending cases.

The detained protesters were shifted by the police to Goshamahal stadium.