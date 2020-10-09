Lost the plot? Plaint to GHMC over Revanth usurping park land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of the Press Photographers Colony, near MLA Colony, made a verbal complaint to a GHMC Zonal Commissioner, alleging that Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy had encroached a piece of land earmarked for a park in their locality.

The issue came to light on Thursday when PV Siva Kumar, a resident and a retired press photographer, tweeted: “Dear Mr MP @revanth_anumula, itz observed that u hv encroached on @GHMCOnline park land of Press Photographers Colony near MLA Colony, by fencing. Can u get that cleared if itz done by workers?”

When contacted, Siva Kumar said that the association members made a verbal complaint to GHMC Central Zone Zonal Commissioner P Pravinya two days ago when she came to their colony to inspect the works on the community hall.

They informed her that the MP had purchased Plot No: 15 adjacent to the land earmarked for a colony park and the workers, while erecting a fencing around his plot, also covered a portion of park’s land.

They also informed the zonal commissioner that there is a possibility of the workers fencing the said portion of land by mistake, in which case the fencing can be removed immediately. After checking the layout copy of the colony, which clearly mentioned that the encroached land was part of the park, Commissioner Pravinya assured the residents that she would soon send a surveyor for inspection and to take appropriate action based on the findings.