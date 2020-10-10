Drunken driving: Car topples over after ramming underpass in Hyderabad, cops tweet warning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Security surveillance footage shared by Cyberabad Traffic police on Saturday captured a near-fatal accident due to drunken driving in which a car rammed into the wall of an underpass and toppled over.

The accident was recorded near the underpass opposite the IKEA showroom in the wee hours of Friday. According to the Cyberabad Traffic police, the couple in the vehicle were under the influence of alcohol and as soon it entered the underpass, the driver lost control as it started to pick up speed. In the video, the car can be spotted turning to its left on the slope and speeding into the underpass wall.

The husband and wife are currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

The video was shared with a tweet that read, "Driving under the influence of alcohol can be dangerous not only to your car but also your life. A woman and her husband who were driving under the influence of alcohol are being treated at a hospital."

This is the third incident in the last one month where a car has toppled over due to overspeeding or driving under the influence, leading to grievous injuries.