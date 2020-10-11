Cabinet decides to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women will get 50 per cent reservation in divisions in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, the Telangana Cabinet decided on Saturday. During a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the civic body poll, the Cabinet also decided to amend the GHMC Act, 1955 to provide the reservation. This means, women will get 75 divisions of the total 150.

The Cabinet also approved other amendments to the Act to improve the functioning of division committees and provide reservation to divisions in the ensuing elections. It extended the deadline by 10 more days for enrolling non-agriculture properties online. Now, people can furnish their property details till October 20. The Cabinet also discussed the policy of integrated township in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also discussed agriculture issues and paddy procurement. It decided to set up 6,000 purchase centres for buying Kharif paddy at villages. There is no deadline for procuring paddy and the purchases would continue till the last grain is procured from farmers, the Cabinet resolved.

The Cabinet, however, requested the farmers to ensure that the paddy brought to the purchasing centre should not have more than 17 per cent moisture. It also discussed the lack of market for maize crop. “The Central government’s decisions on agriculture are a serious set back to farmers. Maize farmers will not even get support price,” the Cabinet lamented. Wondering why the Centre was importing maize at a time when the country has excess stock of the crop, the Cabinet decided to take a cautious approach in allowing the cultivation in Telangana.

Amendments to NALA Act

The Cabinet approved another Bill allowing the people to apply online for converting their agriculture land into non-agriculture land under the Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act (NALA). When there was a human interface for converting the land, officials were misusing their powers. Thus, the Cabinet decided to amend the Act to function the system without a human interface. It also approved minor amendments to the existing Registration Act.

Register non-agri property by October 20

