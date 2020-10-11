STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cabinet decides to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in GHMC polls

Women will get 50 per cent reservation in divisions in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, the Telangana Cabinet decided on Saturday. 

Published: 11th October 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during review meeting on Agriculture at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Women will get 50 per cent reservation in divisions in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, the Telangana Cabinet decided on Saturday.  During a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the civic body poll, the Cabinet also decided to amend the GHMC Act, 1955 to provide the reservation. This means, women will get 75 divisions of the total 150.

The Cabinet also approved other amendments to the Act to improve the functioning of division committees and provide reservation to divisions in the ensuing elections. It extended the deadline by 10 more days for enrolling non-agriculture properties online. Now, people can furnish their property details till October 20. The Cabinet also discussed the policy of integrated township in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits. 

The Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also discussed agriculture issues and paddy procurement. It decided to set up 6,000 purchase centres for buying Kharif paddy at villages. There is no deadline for procuring paddy and the purchases would continue till the last grain is procured from farmers, the Cabinet resolved. 

The Cabinet, however, requested the farmers to ensure that the paddy brought to the purchasing centre should not have more than 17 per cent moisture. It also discussed the lack of market for maize crop. “The Central government’s decisions on agriculture are a serious set back to farmers. Maize farmers will not even get support price,” the Cabinet lamented. Wondering why the Centre was importing maize at a time when the country has excess stock of the crop, the Cabinet decided to take a cautious approach in allowing the cultivation in Telangana. 

Amendments to NALA Act 
The Cabinet approved another Bill allowing the people to apply online for converting their agriculture land into non-agriculture land under the Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act (NALA). When there was a human interface for converting the land, officials were misusing their powers. Thus, the Cabinet decided to amend the Act to function the system without a human interface. It also approved minor amendments to the existing Registration Act.

Register non-agri property by October 20
The Cabinet approved other amendments to the GHMC Act, 1955 to improve the functioning of division committees and provide reservation to divisions in the ensuing elections. It also extended the deadline by 
ten days for enrolling non-agriculture properties online, i.e. till October 20

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC election
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp