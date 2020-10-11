Reviving a Kakatiya jewel 

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A leaky roof, a dilapidated boundary wall and a frail mandapam have long been shadowing the magnificence of the 12th century Swayambhu Temple at Warangal Fort. Popularly known as the Shambunigudi Temple, it has been crying for help for years now, and the Department of Heritage Telangana has finally come to its rescue.

The Department has chalked out a large scale restoration plan to end the countless problems creeping out of the temple’s age-old edifice. As part of the proposed works, estimated to cost Rs 29 lakh, it will reconstruct the boundary wall from scratch and restore the main mandapam. The department has already floated tenders for the project which is likely to take four months.

It is important to note that though the scope of the project does not provide for a total restoration of the temple, the proposed works are a step in the right direction. Firstly, the department plans to dismantle the dilapidated compound wall, excavate the earth in the area and strengthen the wall’s foundation. The reconstructed wall will be made of bricks and stones.

Secondly, officials plan to remove the six-nine-inch lime mortar concrete on the terrace of the temple’s main mandapam, which has lost its potency over the years. Fresh lime plaster will be laid and a slope created for easy water runoff.

Thirdly, to rectify the leaking roof, the lime plaster will be treated with jaggery, Belgiri, aloe vera, jute and eggs, among other material, to further strengthen it. Officials have directed potential contractors to test the material in a lab before using it on the temple. During this four-month project, all sculptures in the temple will be shifted out carefully, using heavy ropes and gunny bags borrowed from the Forest Department.

The Swayambhu, Thousand Pillar and Ramappa temples in Warangal had been part of a serial nomination for consideration of the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag. But encroachments in the vicinity of the first two monuments had played spoilsport and the Telangana government ended up nominating only the Ramappa Temple.

In the World Heritage Site nomination dossier for the Swayambhu Temple (which was later retracted), the government had stated, “The archaeological remains through the explored ground plan of the Swayambhu Temple suggests the huge dimensions of the temple, as corroborated by the contemporary work of Kridabhiramamu.

The gateway is obvious but much of the temple is archaeologically significant for its clear visibility of the entire complex, along with the gateways. The archaeological remains of the temple complex and the Keerthi Thoranas demonstrate a creative masterpiece, continuity and transformation through the interchange of cultural values for many years of Indian and Asian art history”.

Swayambhu temple to get back its lost glory

The Swayambhu Shambhulingeswara temple built during the Kakatiya dynasty rule is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is worshipped in the swayambhu linga form (self-manifested). There are intricate carvings on its walls and ceilings which paint a lovely picture of the historic era. Officials plan to remove the six-nine-inch lime mortar concrete on the terrace of the temple’s main mandapam, which has lost its potency. Fresh lime plaster will be laid and a slope created

After spending years in neglect, the 12th century Swayambhu Temple in Warangal sees hope as the Department of Heritage Telangana chalks out a large-scale restoration plan to end the countless problems creeping out of the age-old edifice