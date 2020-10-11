Two killed as house in Hyderabad collapses day after heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two women of a family were killed after their house in Hyderabad collapsed on Saturday night, a day after the city witnessed high-intensity rainfall.

The deceased have been identified as Farha Begum and the 19-year-old Anees Begum.

Five other members of the family suffered injuries in the incident. The injured were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital and their health condition is stable.

According to the police, the family was inside the house when it collapsed as the structure had weakened due to the heavy rain.

Upon intimation, the Police and GHMC's Disaster Response Force officials rushed to the spot where they found only five people to be alive.

This is second incident of loss of life due to the Friday night's rain. The city received 15cm of rainfall in a span of just about three hours. A 55-year-old employee of the Telangana High Court was found dead in his apartment's inundated cellar in Musheerabad in the wee hours of Saturday.

