300 more buildings in Hyderabad at risk of collapse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon chalk out an action plan for the removal of dilapidated structures after it found that there are more than 300 such buildings at the risk of collapse under its limits.

During recent inspections, the municipal body identified the dilapidated structures, following which it initiated action as per the GHMC Act.

As of now, there are a total of 518 dilapidated buildings, 337 of which were identified in the previous years while 181 structures were to be in danger of collapsing this year. The GHMC has taken action with regard to 210 buildings, of which 121 were demolished and 89 were repaired by the owners by making structural changes.

In view of heavy rains lashing the city, the GHMC is now planning a special drive for demolition of the remaining dilapidated structures as per the GHMC Act, the GHMC officials informed Express.

Keeping in view the safety of the residents, the the municipal body has been demolishing dilapidated buildings in the last few years. In 2016, it demolished 485 dangers structures, followed by 294 in 2017, 402 in 2018 and 453 in 2019.