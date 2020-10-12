Portion of Majnu Burj in Hyderabad's Golconda Fort collapses as heavy showers lash city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A part of the Majnu Burj in the Naya Qila area of Golconda Fort which houses a massive brass cannon collapsed on Monday evening due to the current onslaught of the rains in the city.

Huge chunks of rocks got dislocated from the top and fell onto the adjacent golf course.

The canon, which is said to have been used by Aurangzeb to bombard Golconda Fort in 1687 is safe. However, a part of it lies precariously hanging a cliff and needs immediate attention.

The New Indian Express was not able to reach Archaeological Survey of India officials, who are the custodians of the Golconda Fort.

Heritage activists opine that it is not just that the rains that contributed to its collapse.

"The bastion has withstood not only the travails of time but in the last 10-15 years there has been massive change in the contours of the golf course that lies next to it," said Mohammed Safiullah of the Deccan Heritage Trust.

This is not the first time that heritage structures in the city have collapsed. In June 2020, an architectural projection at the main gate of Chowmahalla Palace collapsed after heavy rains.

In 2019 May, a chunk of one of the four minarets of iconic Charminar fell down.

One month later, the top portion of the 19th-century ceremonial arch Moula Ali Kaman collapsed after suffering structural damage due to heavy rains.

In September same year, a portion of the Golconda Fort gateway, Moti Darwaza due to heavy rains.