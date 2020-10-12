STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Portion of Majnu Burj in Hyderabad's Golconda Fort collapses as heavy showers lash city

The canon, which is said to have been used by Aurangzeb to bombard Golconda Fort in 1687 is safe. However, a part of it lies precariously hanging a cliff and needs immediate attention. 

Published: 12th October 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A part of the Majnu Burj in the Naya Qila area of Golconda Fort which houses a massive brass cannon collapsed on Monday evening due to the current onslaught of the rains in the city. 

Huge chunks of rocks got dislocated from the top and fell onto the adjacent golf course.

The canon, which is said to have been used by Aurangzeb to bombard Golconda Fort in 1687 is safe. However, a part of it lies precariously hanging a cliff and needs immediate attention. 

The New Indian Express was not able to reach Archaeological Survey of India officials, who are the custodians of the Golconda Fort.

Heritage activists opine that it is not just that the rains that contributed to its collapse. 

"The bastion has withstood not only the travails of time but in the last 10-15 years there has been massive change in the contours of the golf course that lies next to it," said Mohammed Safiullah of the Deccan Heritage Trust. 

This is not the first time that heritage structures in the city have collapsed. In June 2020, an architectural projection at the main gate of Chowmahalla Palace collapsed after heavy rains.  

In 2019 May, a chunk of one of the four minarets of iconic Charminar fell down.

One month later, the top portion of the 19th-century ceremonial arch Moula Ali Kaman collapsed after suffering structural damage due to heavy rains.

In September same year, a portion of the Golconda Fort gateway, Moti Darwaza due to heavy rains.

More from Hyderabad.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Golconda Fort Golconda Majnu Burj Majnu Burj Hyderabad rains
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp