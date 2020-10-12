Rains to lash Telangana for two more days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur across the northern and eastern parts of Telangana on Monday and Tuesday, as a depression formed over the west-central region of the Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a deep depression and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast by Monday night. Thundershowers and light to moderate rains are expected to continue in other parts of the State till Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. According to the Impact Based Forecast of the IMD, all these districts might experience massive flooding/water logging in many low-lying areas.

In Hyderabad too, the IMD has warned of water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, falling of trees and electric poles, clogging of drains and power disruptions.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, the Central Water Commission issued an advisory to Narayanpur, Jurala, Srisailam, Musi dams in the Krishna river basin. “It is observed that the dams are almost at Full Reservoir Level (FRL). Subsequently, heavy inflows are expected, subject to the intensity of rainfall in the catchment areas. Hence, necessary pre-depletion can be done in advance in order to avoid flooding in the downstream,” the commission said.

CM asks citizens to stay alert

Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on Sunday asked people in the State to be on alert over the next two days. He instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to keep the entire State machinery on high alert. The CS directed all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to strictly follow the flood protocol and pay special attention to low-level bridges and causeways and prohibit all traffic and pedestrian movement on them.

On Sunday various parts of the State, including Greater Hyderabad, received light to moderate showers. The highest rainfall recorded was 102.5 mm at Damaragidda of Narayanpet district, and 63.5 mm at Lingampally in Hyderabad.

Vehicles to be prohibited on low-level bridges

The Chief Secretary on Sunday directed all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to follow the flood protocol and pay special attention to low-level bridges and causeways, and prohibit all traffic and pedestrian movement on them