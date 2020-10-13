Case on Teenmar Mallanna for using advocate’s video

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police registered a case under relevant sections on C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna for using a woman advocate’s video on his web portal without her consent. Aruna Kumar, an advocate, lodged a complaint that her videos were used on a web portal being run by Teenmaar Mallanna.

She also submitted the videos that were aired by the web portal in her complaint. Aruna told the cyber crime police that she had requested the management to remove the videos. When there was no response, she lodged a complaint.