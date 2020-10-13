Cinema Choostava Mama!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The movie halls are set to open in some parts of the country with 50 per cent capacity after they were shut down due to Coronavirus spread eight months back. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released an extensive list of SOPs including model seating arrangement and staggered show timings for the same.

Are Hyderabadis running to the theatres just yet? In the run up to the Dasara weekend, the big movie producers are choosing to play the wait-and-watch game, even as the multiplex and single theatre owners try to cut their losses. The jury is still out on whether to book the movie ticket. Many hard-core movie goers cannot wait to watch their stars on the big screen again. However, other movie enthusiasts want to wait out the pandemic before they feel confident to venture into a movie hall again.

Yes, I would go and watch a movie at a movie hall if the movie gets exceptional reviews.I wouldn’t mind eating at the food court nor doing some shopping. I would prefer if all the safety precautions recommended by the government are followed, but will try to avoid using the public washrooms.

—Susheel Kumar, 23, legal executive

It’s been a long time since I watched a movie at the theatres, and I miss the experience. It might be risky, but I’ve been hearing about the safety measures being taken, which make me confident. Also, since everything else has come back to normal, it’s high time that the cinemas open too, both for the sake of employees and customers. If the arrangements are hygienic, I would not mind having a snack either. Food services across the city have started functioning, so it’s unfair to limit our concerns to food at cinema halls.

—Sai Hemanth, 23, assistant director

With proper social distancing, experiencing some of the normal recreational activities might help with the unlock anxiety. I believe that theatres are well sanitised in general, and with extra measures, watching movies on the big screen, and eating from the concession stands, should not be a problem. Once out at the mall, a little splurging will also be in order.

—Syeda Adeeba Jahan, 21, engineering student

Being a movie freak and someone who used to watch at least two movies in single screen theatres, I am more than excited about the prospect of watching movies in the theatre again. Apart from my love for movies and movie artists, I want to make a point by watching a movie the day the theatres open extending my solidarity with everyone associated with the movie and entertainment industry. I don’t mind eating snacks at the theatres; after all, they provide the same or hygienic food available at bandis and hotels.

—Satya Pamula, 50, integral advisory

I miss watching movies in theatres and would love to get back to it, so, yes, I’ll go watch a movie. I’m also aware of the precautions that are going to be taken,which make me feel comfortable. I wouldn’t mind getting popcorn or snacks either if the staff is wearing masks and gloves, but I’d rather sit in my seat and have them.

—Kireeti Bhyrovabhotla, 23, product analyst

I don’t really have an opinion about it because I was never really a fan of going to the cinemas. I’d often fall asleep. If I’m actually going to a cinema (peer pressure), I would probably not eat or drink anything because it’ll be an enclosed space and risk of infection will be high without a mask. As long as there’s a mask on my face I’d be down for almost anything.

—Bairam Santosh, 30, programme specialist

Yes, I will go to movie theatres to watch a movie. The last movie I watched was exactly before the lockdown, and the theatre was quite empty. I go to a movie theatre quite infrequently and so, I like the change.

—Kalpana Patibanda, 55, HR

I’m not at all excited about cinema halls reopening anytime soon, and I will not go to the multiplexes just yet. A major concern is everyone’s immune system may not be strong enough to fight it back. I will also shop at malls only when things are back to normal, but until then its online shopping and movies at home for me.

—Gayatri Pusuluru, 31, quality checker

The pandemic is not over yet, not unless a vaccine comes out anyway. Assembling of people and that too in an air-conditioned closed space could end up infecting all the people going to the cinemas. Also eating snacks outside and mostly because it is left open, I don’t want to take risks just yet.

—Pavan K, 31, MNC executive

I don’t feel safe about watching movies in the theatres yet, because of it being a closed space with AC. Even with a mask on, I find it risky. If I do go, I would prefer buying packaged goods at the food court, rather than popcorn.

—Sravani Kota, 22, MBA student

To be honest, I am not excited about the cinemas opening up just yet, because the virus has not gone yet, plus the season change brings more flu, so it’s better to just watch movies online in the comforts of our home.

—Shubham Jha, 24, systems engineer

Though I enjoy watching movies in the theatres, I will not be going to watch any right now. It’s still unsafe with the Coronavirus and I don’t want to put my loved ones in danger.

—Jaya Aishwarya, 23, Masters in management

No, I am not going to go. People are still getting infected by Coronavirus and not sure of the measures being taken in halls to avoid infection. It is a closed place with recycled AC air. We probably won’t go to a hall until there’s a vaccine.

—Maqbool Basha Commu Syed, 56, CEO

I am not excited about cinema halls reopening, as it is not a priority. In case I do go to watch a movie, I will not prefer to eat at the hall or food court.

—Y Sreekanth Reddy, 37, CA

Not going to the multiplexes, it’s too risky.

—Chitraxh Bhasin, 51, senior manager

I don’t prefer going because it’s a closed space and there is AC, so there is no scope of fresh air or open seating. I wouldn’t risk my life for a movie.

—Thanmayee Yanam, 21, medical student

No, I am not at all excited about cinema halls opening, and no, I will not go and watch a movie until there is a clear plan of safe viewing, Covid-19 cases reduce drastically. I will continue watching movies on OTT from the comfort of my home with tubs of buttered popcorn.

—Arjun Arun, 27, analyst

With theatres and multiplexes reopening, movie buffs would love to have the complete theatre experience. However, with all movies getting released on OTT and that has become the new normal, I would rather watch movies on OTT, considering my safety. No matter what precautions we take, sitting in a closed environment with strangers for three hours is undesirable and worrisome.

—Ram Prasad, 53, private service

Nope, I don’t think the movie theatres should open anytime soon, as I fear they might start another wave of Covid-19 infections. Also, we tend to eat out when we go to watch a movie and in the current scenario, I don’t think eating anything from a public place is safe.

—Mohammad Faiz Ahmed Subhani, 21, BTech student

