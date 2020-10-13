Nepali gang which looted businessman's house held  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-member gang of Nepali nationals accused of looting a businessman’s family at Raidurgam, by drugging them, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday.

The arrested include gang kingpin Netra Bahadur Shahi who guided the domestic help in looting the victim’s house, the police said. The same gang was also involved in another offence at Narsingi.

Police seized Rs 5.20 lakh in cash and gold, all worth Rs 20 lakh, from the accused. Janaki, the domestic help who played a vital role in drugging the victim’s family and five others are absconding, said Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Netra Bahadur Shahi, who operates the gang, identifies people who are from his area and working in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, as domestic help and befriends them. He convinces them to drug their employers and rob them. Once the employer and his family fall unconscious, the maid calls Bahadur’s team members, who then rob the house and escape to Nepal. Sajjanar cautioned people to do thorough background checks before hiring anyone and also suggested that employers not depend on them completely.

Drug and loot

