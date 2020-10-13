Seven-year-old Hyderabad girl dies in wall collapse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after two women were killed after a house collapsed at Hussaini Alam, a seven-year-old girl died after the debris from the wall of an under-construction building fell on her at Baghlingampally on Monday.

The girl’s grandmother also sustained injuries during the mishap. The deceased was identified as Jaya Sri, a resident of Sanjeev Nagar under Chikkadpally police station limits.

According to the police, Jaya Sri’s old house was being demolished as her father Jayakrishna wanted to construct a new house. Due to the rains, the demolition work was temporarily stalled. However, the walls of the old building were yet to be demolished.

On Sunday, Jaya Sri and her grandmother Jayalaxmi were sitting near the old wall when it collapsed on them. While Jaya Sri died on the spot, Jayalaxmi was shifted to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to the mortuary. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to family members.

Newborn’s body found in nala

The body of a newborn girl was found in a nala at Kushaiguda on Monday. According to the police, locals noticed the body floating in the nala. Police found that the infant’s umbilical cord was intact and suspect that she was born around four days ago.