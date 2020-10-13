Six teenage girls take the centre stage as Changemakers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Six teenage girl changemakers were brought together for a virtual event to inspire several children and adolescent girls from varied backgrounds on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child.

The speakers line up differed from Licypriya, 9, Indian Climate change influencer who has been gaining a lot of international attention for her stand on climate change to our own Telangana ZPHS social innovators such as Raajanjali, 13, and Srija, 14, and other speaker were from Dehli Nataliya Arora (17 yrs): Founder of a Delhi based mental health initiative, and Ridhi Nemala, 12 who crowd sourced Rs 11 lakh to donate to migrant families and Prakrithi Badugula, 16, youngest volunteer in Operation Muskan Smile, a unique initiative of Telangana State Police.

Organised by Youngistaan Foundation on Sunday, My Voice - Our Equal Future in partnership with Telangana State Police, Women Safety Wing, and Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), marked the International Day of Girl Child by celebrating inspiring teen social innovators and change-makers of India with a blend of impactful poems and songs by artists.

The event saw active participation from teenagers and youngsters from various backgrounds, parents and also from over 20 orphanages of girls, government schools, children from urban slums, not for profits spread out across the state of Telangana.

Speaking on the platform, our own climate activist, Licypriya encouraged teenagers to take a stand and make the world leaders listen to climate concerns and take action. Telangana ZPHS social innovators Raajanjali and Srija shared on how they innovated solutions to counter the grave problems faced by their family members in rural farms.

Nataliya Arora added on how she fought depression at a small age and decided to stress on this topic, Ridhi encouraged her friends and family to raise funds to fight hunger crises of vulnerable families and donated to the police during the pandemic. Prakrithi shared her views on how she actively volunteered and witnessed the number of lives changed during the Muskaan initiative.

The event saw catalysts who are driving the girl child development in Telangana—Telangana Police, Mrs. Sumathi Badugula, IPS, DIG, CID, WSW, Telangana Police, and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of IT & IC, Government of Telangana and Founder of Youngistaan Foundation, Arun Daniel Yellamaty.

This virtual event is an amalgamation of diverse girl change-makers across India doing their bit and fighting all the odds for a self-empowerment and collective growth.