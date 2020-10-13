Telangana to consider pending LRS applications of 2015

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has permitted for all pending applications under the previous LRS scheme of 2015 to be examined and disposed under the present scheme. Applicants whose applications are pending need not apply afresh in such cases, given that all underlying terms and conditions remain exactly the same.

Previously, the government had issued orders to dispose all pending LRS applications (received under LRS Scheme, 2015) by January 31, 2020. However, it has come to the notice of the government that a number of applications are still pending.

The government has permitted GHMC, HMDA, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, Director of Town and Country Planning and Commissioners of all ULBs to examine and dispose the pending applications as per new LRS, 2020 rules.The pending applications have to be cleared by December 31.