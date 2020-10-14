STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Eminent Kuchipudi exponent Shobha Naidu passes away at 64 in Hyderabad

Naidu was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001 after being given the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1991.

Published: 14th October 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Late Kuchipudi dance exponent Shobha Naidu

Late Kuchipudi dance exponent Shobha Naidu (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Kuchipudi dance exponent, Shobha Naidu, died in the wee hours of Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad where she was undergoing treatment for the past few days. She was born in 1956 at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh and had received her training in Kuchipudi dance from Vempati Chinna Satyam. 

Naidu was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001. In 1991 she was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and before that she was awarded the title of 'Nritya Choodamani' by the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha of Madras. She also served as the Principal for the 40 year old Kuchipudi Art Academy, Hyderabad and trained more than 1,500 students from India and abroad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shobha Naidu Nritya Choodamani Anakapalli Kuchipudi
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp