How secure is your online video call?

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Virtual meetings have become the norm since the lockdown. The majority share of the global workforce is currently working remotely where discussions with colleagues and clients take place online using video conferencing apps.

While there countless benefits of virtual meetings, there are also some security issues that come along with it. According to Statista, the global average cost of data breaches in 2020 is $3.86 m and spam/phishing emails are the leading cause of ransomware infections worldwide.

An alternative to the Zoom application is a Hyderabad-based start-up WebKonf Meetings which claims to have “the most secure platform for virtual meetings.” Ram Malay, CEO, Webkonf Meetings says, “We ensure your privacy is important.

We do not share your personal information with third parties, and we do not store your recorded sessions, screen shares, or chat on the server.” The application is free and available both as an app (iOS and Android) and as a website.

Ram believes that continuous innovation and dedication is the key to becoming a successful leader. He says, “In addition to other important functions, a business is required to build and maintain quality relationships with investors, customers, partners, suppliers, and, last but not least, with its internal teams.

This is what enhances the significance of video conferencing apps.” Ram adds, “While video conferencing offers several benefits to businesses: reduces travel expenses, saves time, boosts productivity during WFH, and promotes collaboration; it may leave you vulnerable to privacy and security breaches as any online interaction.”

Prioritise secure video conferencing