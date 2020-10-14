Hussainsagar reaches Full Tank Level after heavy rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains lashing the city since Monday, the water level in Hussainsagar reached the Full Tank Level (FTL) capacity of 513.41 metres. In fact, the water level was recorded at 513.700 metres at 9 pm of Tuesday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities alerted people residing in low-lying areas near Tank Bund and were asked to take the necessary precautions. With steady inflows, excess water was draining out downstream through the vents at Hotel Marriott end.

The GHMC Lakes wing is constantly monitoring the water level situation. Whenever there is a heavy inflow into Hussainsagar from upstream, surplus water overflows through the vents at the Hotel Marriott end. Residents living in downstream areas of Domalguda, Gandhinagar, Himayatnagar, Ashok Nagar, Arundathinagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Aravindanagar and Shivanandnagar have been told to be cautious as more rains are expected during the next couple of days.