Many RTC buses stuck in flood water, passengers evacuated in Hyderabad

In another separate incident, an RTC bus overturned and collapsed in Bhongir area, however, all passengers managed to escaped unhurt. 

Published: 14th October 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Roads at Anandbagh Colony flooded due to heavy rain on Tuesday.

Roads at Anandbagh Colony flooded due to heavy rain on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/VINAY MADAPU)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An RTC bus was stranded in heavy flood water near Kothagudem on Tuesday night for over two hours with 30 passengers who were eventually rescued. Multiple other RTC buses were stranded across the city, where passengers had to step out and travel on foot. 

“The bus was stranded in flood water in the middle of Kothagudem bridge. We called the DRF as well as the police for help. However they too were unable to reach on time, as they too got stuck in the flood waters. RTC officials who managed to reach the spot on time rescued all the passengers, including several senior citizens.” 

In another separate incident, an RTC bus overturned and collapsed in Bhongir area, however, all passengers managed to escaped unhurt. 

