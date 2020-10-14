Mumbai woman alleges rape in Hyderabad hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Police have registered a case after a 23-year-old woman from Mumbai complained that she was raped at a posh hotel in Banjara Hills in June, 2020. The woman who returned to Mumbai following the incident lodged a complaint with the police there. The case was then transferred to Hyderabad. The woman told the police that in May, her friend brought home a woman named Prajakta, who stayed with the victim as she needed shelter in Mumbai. Prajakta then invited the victim to a common friend’s birthday in Hyderabad. The victim, Prajakta and the latter’s friend Prajakta then went to Hyderabad to attend Zubair’s birthday in June.

During the party, Sweety, Prajakta and Zubair reportedly forced the victim to consume alcohol, after which Zubair raped her. When she wanted to approach the police, Prajakta dissuaded the victim, saying she could do so in Mumbai. However, after returning to Mumbai, Prajakta didn’t allow the victim to go to the police station. Further, Prajakta filmed the victim while she was changing clothes and threatened to make the video public, if she complained against Zubair. The victim, however managed to lodge a complaint in Mumbai and a case was registered.