Trees crash on poles leading to blackouts in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The downpour that lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday affected normal life to a great extent. Several trees were uprooted, electricity poles were damaged, roads inundated and power supply was disrupted for a long time.

According to the TSSPDCL officials, around 15 electric poles and one transformer were damaged in the rain. Additionally, more than 60 feeders pumping electricity into the city were also disrupted, leaving several areas in the dark.

Saroornagar, Habsiguda, Kukatpally worst-hit

“We have been getting an enormous number of complaints of trees falling on the poles, breaking of power lines and damage to feeders from almost all parts of the city. The worst-hit areas are Saroornagar, Habsiguda, Saifabad and Kukatpally, as the wind speed was stronger in these areas. The other areas of the city including Mehdipatnam, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Indira Park, Ameerpet, Sainikpuri and Banjara Hills are also affected,” said TSSPDCL director (operational) J Srinivas.

Meanwhile, TSSPDCL chairman & MD G Raghurama Reddy directed officials to attend to complaints of waterlogging around the electricity poles. He also urged people to be cautious. “On noticing snapped cables, people should inform the electricity department on 1913/100 helpline and 7382072104,” he said.