Two gates at Himayatsagar lifted, 1,300 cusecs released 

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains occurring in the catchment areas of Himayatsagar reservoir and rainwater trickling in huge volumes into the reservoir, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted two floodgates of the reservoir on late on Tuesday to release 1,300 cusecs of water into downstream Musi river.

More gates will be lifted subsequently based on the inflows. The last time the floodgates were opened was in 2010. The reservoir has a total of 17 flood gates.The Water Board officials are closely monitoring the water levels in the reservoir in light of the heavy rains lashing the State .

The Full Tank Level of Himayathsagar is 1763.50 feet, and the capacity 2.968 TMC. The inflows till 11 pm on Tuesday was 16,666 cusecs. HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore has alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police to secure any hutments or encroachments along the course of the river. Those residing the downstream of the reservoir and along the Musi would be alerted.