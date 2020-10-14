STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two gates at Himayatsagar lifted, 1,300 cusecs released 

The Full Tank Level of Himayathsagar is 1763.50 feet, and the capacity 2.968 TMC.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Water level rises at Himayatsagar reservoir

Water level rises at Himayatsagar reservoir.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains occurring in the catchment areas of Himayatsagar reservoir and rainwater trickling in huge volumes into the reservoir, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifted two  floodgates of the reservoir on late on Tuesday to release 1,300 cusecs of water into downstream Musi river. 

More gates will be lifted subsequently based on the inflows. The last time the floodgates were opened was in 2010. The reservoir  has a total of 17 flood gates.The Water Board officials are closely monitoring the water levels in the reservoir in light of the heavy rains lashing the State .

The Full Tank Level of Himayathsagar is 1763.50 feet, and the capacity 2.968 TMC. The inflows till 11 pm on Tuesday was 16,666 cusecs.  HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore has alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police to secure any hutments or encroachments along the course of the river. Those residing the downstream of the reservoir and along the Musi would be alerted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himayatsagar reservoir Hyderabad
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp