Case against actor Sachin Joshi for running gutkha unit, stocks and machinery worth Rs 1.25 crore seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have registered a case against actor Sachin Joshi and his father JM Joshi for running a gutkha manufacturing unit at Gaganpahad on Hyderabad's outskirts. Gutkha, raw materials and machinery worth Rs 1.25 crore have also been seized from the unit. DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said the case has been registered for cheating and under the Trademark Act.

Based on a complaint from a businessman, a case has been registered at RGI airport police station and raids were conducted at Golden Fingers Food products unit at Gaganpahad. Police seized huge quantities of gutkha of different brands and other materials.

Police said JM Joshi who is the owner of Goa Panmasala and Sachin Joshi are operating all over India and using the trademark of Manikchand illegally.

It was also found that the seized gutkha stocks have violated the trademark of “7 Hills Manikchand” by manufacturing and selling pan masala under the brand name “Manikchand” without a trademark. Further investigation in the case is underway, said the police.

Sachin Joshi has acted in around five films in Telugu cinema and also a few more films in Bollywood.