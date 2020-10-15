Hyderabad Power‘less’ after witnessing heavy rain

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad plunged into darkness on Tuesday night after the city was lashed by incessant rains. There was no power supply from 7 pm on Tuesday till late on Wednesday in several areas across the city.

Transco officials were unable to resume power supply as several colonies were inundated and in some places, transformers were damaged.

People, especially those working from home, had to face hardship due to lack of power supply for nearly 24 hours. “I have been working from home due to Covid-19. As there is no power supply in our area from Tuesday evening. my work was hampered,” an IT employee said.

Another IT employee from Madinaguda said, “I thought of going to a friend’s house as they have power in their area. But, my mobile phone and laptop are completely discharged and I am unable to book a cab.”

Even mobile networks were not functioning in some areas due to lack of power. Without internet connectivity, several IT employees could not work or communicate with their colleagues. “Luckily, we have a generator in our apartment. I am able to manage,” said another employee.

In GHMC area, the number of damaged 33/11 kv substations was 15, the number of damaged 11 kv feeders was 681, and 59 distribution transformers (DTRs) were damaged. Besides, 312 electrical poles too were damaged. Transco employees were unable to restore 63 electric poles, 54 DTRs and 15 of the 11 kv feeders till Wednesday evening.

“We have restored power supply in 671 feeders. The power supply will be restored in the remaining feeders too by Wednesday night,” TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy said.

The power sector incurred heavy losses due to the rains and as per official sources, around 200 transformers were washed away in Musi floodwaters.

Power demand rises back up

With the restoration of power supply in most of the places, the power demand touched 5,189 MW at 8 pm on Wednesday. The power demand had dropped to 3,132 MW on Tuesday night, which was the lowest ever demand in the history of the State

Heavy losses for the sector

The damage was massive, especially from the eastern part of the city to the western side from Saroornagar, Habsiguda which came up to Banjara hills.

Other than that Bowenpally, Begumpet and Paradise were also badly hit,” said J Srinivas, Director, TSSDCPL