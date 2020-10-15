Mandatory COVID-19 tests in Hyderabad relief camps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the fear that flood relief camps set up across GHMC limits will erupt as Covid-19 hotspots, the Health Department has made it mandatory to run Covid-19 tests across tall camps.

At least 30 such camps are being run by the Hyderabad DMHO and three by Rangareddy DMHO in rain-affected areas of Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Chaderghat, Saroornagar, Diksukhnagar, etc.

The camps will be equipped with prophylaxis drugs to prevent floodwater-related infections. “Each of these camps will have at least one doctor, two nurses and one lab technician,” said the Hyderabad DMHO.