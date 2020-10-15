STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 19.2 cm, Hyderabad receives highest-ever October rain

There are no rainfall warning for Thursday and Friday. The IMD has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. 

Train submerged in floodwater in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded the highest ever 24-hour-rainfall for the month of October between 8.30 am on Tuesday and Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department recorded 19.2 cm rainfall during this period. 

The highest rainfall recorded in the State in this period was 32.4 cm in Ghatkesar of Medchal district. The highest rainfall in Greater Hyderabad region in this period was 30 cm at Hayathnagar, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society. 

In some good news, the deep depression that caused extremely heavy rainfall across most parts of Telangana moved away from Telangana and lies over the South Madhya Maharashtra region on Wednesday, and had weakened into a low pressure area. 

