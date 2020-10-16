STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Family of five recovered after getting washed away in Hyderabad floods 

Tragedy struck the eight-member family of Mohd Adul Taher Qureshi after they came out of their house at Ali Nagar here to shift to a neighbouring apartment due to rising water levels near their home

Published: 16th October 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad rains

Flood water entered into the Masjid at Golconda after a a heavy spell of rainfall in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The bodies of five members of a family were found here on Friday, two days after floods triggered by heavy rains swept them away, police said.

Tragedy struck the eight-member family of Mohd Adul Taher Qureshi after they came out of their house at Ali Nagar here to shift to a neighbouring apartment due to rising water levels near their home, Qureshi's son-in-law Mohammed Omer said.

Eight of them were washed away in strongcurrents, while Taher Qureshi managed to return home.

The bodies of five a brother, three daughters-in-law and a granddaughterof Taher Qureshi- - have been recovered, Omer said.

Three others (two sons and a grandson of Taher Qureshi) are still missing.

Omer said he has approached a senior police official who promised all help in recovering the bodies.

Former Corporator and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, who visited the family and posted messages on social media, said the government should extend all the help to them expeditiously.

A Revenue official said water bodies and drainages were overflowing on Wednesday night due to the sudden and heavy downpour and efforts were on to trace the missing persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rains Hyderabad floods
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp