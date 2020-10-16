STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kishan slams GHMC Commissioner for absence of officials at rain-hit areas

Reddy demanded the State government to construct double bedroom houses on a war footing to provide a permanent solution for slum dwellers.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited flood-hit areas and assured people of help

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday openly rebuked the GHMC Commissioner for not sending the officers concerned to flood-hit locations he was visiting in Hyderabad. He visited several rain-hit areas on Thursday and found fault with GHMC officials for not accompanying him. 

Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said he does not want to politicise a natural calamity and condemned the allegations of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao against the Central government. Reddy assured that the Centre would stand by the people of the State during difficult times, and blamed the State government’s negligence for the current situation in Hyderabad. He alleged that the GHMC has neglected to clean the silt in open drainages during April and May.

Reddy demanded the State government to construct double bedroom houses on a war footing to provide a permanent solution for slum dwellers. He said he had briefed the city’s flood situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and said they had assured to extend all the necessary help.

