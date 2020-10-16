Sachin Joshi, father booked for violating trademark rules in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police have registered a case against film actor Sachin Joshi and his father JM Joshi for manufacturing paan masala in violation of the trade mark rules. The cops also seized stocks of paan masala and other materials worth Rs 1.25 Crore from their unit.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said the case was registered at the RGI Airport police station based on a complaint filed by a businessman, AV Suresh Kumar, as per which raids were conducted at Golden Fingers Food products unit at Gaganpahad.

Police seized huge quantities of paan masala of various brands and raw materials and machineries from the unit. “We would be writing to the agency concerned dealing with trademark violation cases. Based on their opinion and report, further investigation will continue,” he added.

Police said JM Joshi, the owner of Goa paan masala company, and Sachin Joshi are operating all over India and using the trademark of Manikchand illegally.