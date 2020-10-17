Student gang-raped at birthday party in Hyderabad hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A degree student was drugged and raped by three youngsters at a hotel room in Kukatpally a few days ago. The girl, a resident of Jubilee Hills, was invited to the hotel by a friend M Joseph, 20, for his birthday celebration on October 5.

The girl, who studied at Secunderabad, met Joseph three months back and the two were friends. The victim first went to Tank Bund where she met Joseph and his friends B Naveen Reddy, 22, and R Ramu, 23. From there, they went to a hotel near KPHB Metro Station. At the hotel party, she was offered a cake laced with sedatives. The trio then raped the victim one by one.

After she regained consciousness, the three youths threatened her of dire consequences and sent her home.

A couple of days after the rape, the girl complained of pain and uneasiness and was admitted to the hospital. It was then that the victim told her mother what had happened at the hotel. Her parents approached the Jubilee hills police who registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to Kukatpally police station.

Kukatpally police filed a fresh case of gangrape. They nabbed the accused Joseph as well as his friends Naveen and Ramu. The trio have been sent to judicial remand. It is learnt that the police officials may take action against the hotel management.

