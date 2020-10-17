STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Student gang-raped at birthday party in Hyderabad hotel

An undergraduate, the survivor was raped by a friend and 2 others

Published: 17th October 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Police investigation is underway. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  A degree student was drugged and raped by three youngsters at a hotel room in Kukatpally a few days ago.  The girl, a resident of Jubilee Hills, was invited to the hotel by a friend M Joseph, 20, for his birthday celebration on October 5.

The girl, who studied at Secunderabad, met Joseph three months back and the two were friends. The victim first went to Tank Bund where she met Joseph and his friends B Naveen Reddy, 22, and R Ramu, 23. From there, they went to a hotel near KPHB Metro Station. At the hotel party, she was offered a cake laced with sedatives.  The trio then raped the victim one by one.

After she regained consciousness, the three youths threatened her of dire consequences and sent her home.
A couple of days after the rape, the girl complained of pain and uneasiness and was admitted to the hospital. It was then that the victim told her mother what had happened at the hotel. Her parents approached the Jubilee hills police who registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to Kukatpally police station. 

Kukatpally police filed a fresh case of gangrape. They nabbed the accused Joseph as well as his friends Naveen and Ramu. The trio have been sent to judicial remand. It is learnt that the police officials may take action against the hotel management.

Accused persons held

Based on a plaint filed by the survivor’s kin, Kukatpally police registered a case of gangrape. They nabbed the accused Joseph as well as his friends Naveen and Ramu. The trio have been sent to judicial remand. The cops may take action against the hotel management

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gang rape student rape Hyderabad Hyderabad hotel
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp