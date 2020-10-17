Supercop rescues eight Hyderabad flood victims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Constable D Nagesh of Rajendranagar police station under Cyberabad commissionerate, turned saviour to eight persons, including three infants, who were trapped in their house at P&T Colony of Bandlaguda Jagir, after the area was flooded by water released from Himayatsagar.

On being alerted by the residents of the colony, a police team. They walked a few hundred metres through silt, as it was difficult to get to the area in vehicles. “We didn’t have much time to wait for rescue teams. Our constable jumped into action and got to the stranded persons on the other side of the road using ropes,” said Inspector G Suresh.

One rope was tied over the floodwater, and the other was tied to each person’s waist. As they swam through the flow, Nagesh held the ropes tied to their waists.

The Inspector and team, meanwhile, waited on the other side to receive them. “It took two hours to shift all of them to safety,” said Nagesh. Even as the water was 4-feet high, Nagesh swam across to the other side and convinced the victims to cross over.