STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

World Trauma Day: Hyderabad ORR now safer with 10 advanced trauma centres, ambulances

The trauma centres and ambulances cater not just to road accidents but to shortness of breath, heart attacks, snake bites, allergies, dehydration and other conditions that can affect travellers

Published: 17th October 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

One of the ambulances deployed across the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Trauma Day, Hyderabad is now equipped with 10 advanced life support ambulances and trauma centres across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in a bid to make crucial highways much safer. Each centre will cover an area of 16 km. The ambitious project was commenced on Saturday by MA & UD Minister KT Rama Rao at Shamshabad ORR intersection.

As part of this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has identified 10 interchanges across the entire stretch of ORR, where the trauma centres and life support ambulances have been strategically stationed to give comprehensive coverage on the entire stretch. Each of the trauma centres are placed in such a way that a government or private hospital will be in the vicinity of 4-20 km so that the patient can be shifted urgently.

Speaking at the inauguration, KTR announced that such safety features are one of a kind in the country. “It is laudable that such an addition has been brought in to the ORR. Such a mechanism will soon be replicated along all state highways,” said the minister.

The trauma centres and ambulances can cater not just to road accidents but to shortness of breath, heart attacks, snake bites, allergies, dehydration and other conditions that can suddenly affect travellers.

The trauma centres will be two-bedded with two paramedical staff. Here crucial equipment like ECG machines, monitor with defibrillators, crash cart, telemedicine connect, bandages, suction machines, emergency drugs will be available. “The main aim of the trauma centre will be to stabilise the patient in terms of CPR, oxygenation, haemorrhage management, bandaging etc. From here, based on the assessment, they will be shifted to a hospital for specialist consultation,” said a statement from HMDA.

As for the advance life support ambulances, these will also have the monitor with a defibrillator, mobile suction machines, drugs and supplies, glucometers, bandages and cervical collars.

Locations of the trauma centres and ambulances

Financial District (Kokapet) Interchange
Patancheru Interchange
Dundigal Interchange
Shamirpet Interchange
Ghatkesar Interchange
Peddamberpert Interchange
Bongulur Interchange
Tukkuguda Interchange
Shamshabad Interchange
TSPA Interchange

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad ORR World Trauma Day
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp