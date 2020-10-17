World Trauma Day: Hyderabad ORR now safer with 10 advanced trauma centres, ambulances

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Trauma Day, Hyderabad is now equipped with 10 advanced life support ambulances and trauma centres across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in a bid to make crucial highways much safer. Each centre will cover an area of 16 km. The ambitious project was commenced on Saturday by MA & UD Minister KT Rama Rao at Shamshabad ORR intersection.

As part of this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has identified 10 interchanges across the entire stretch of ORR, where the trauma centres and life support ambulances have been strategically stationed to give comprehensive coverage on the entire stretch. Each of the trauma centres are placed in such a way that a government or private hospital will be in the vicinity of 4-20 km so that the patient can be shifted urgently.

Speaking at the inauguration, KTR announced that such safety features are one of a kind in the country. “It is laudable that such an addition has been brought in to the ORR. Such a mechanism will soon be replicated along all state highways,” said the minister.

The trauma centres and ambulances can cater not just to road accidents but to shortness of breath, heart attacks, snake bites, allergies, dehydration and other conditions that can suddenly affect travellers.

The trauma centres will be two-bedded with two paramedical staff. Here crucial equipment like ECG machines, monitor with defibrillators, crash cart, telemedicine connect, bandages, suction machines, emergency drugs will be available. “The main aim of the trauma centre will be to stabilise the patient in terms of CPR, oxygenation, haemorrhage management, bandaging etc. From here, based on the assessment, they will be shifted to a hospital for specialist consultation,” said a statement from HMDA.

As for the advance life support ambulances, these will also have the monitor with a defibrillator, mobile suction machines, drugs and supplies, glucometers, bandages and cervical collars.

Locations of the trauma centres and ambulances

Financial District (Kokapet) Interchange

Patancheru Interchange

Dundigal Interchange

Shamirpet Interchange

Ghatkesar Interchange

Peddamberpert Interchange

Bongulur Interchange

Tukkuguda Interchange

Shamshabad Interchange

TSPA Interchange