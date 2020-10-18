Distribute ration kits to rain-affected Hyderabad homes: KT Rama Rao to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed officials and public representatives to distribute Chief Minister’s Ration Kits at doorsteps of residents in rain-affected areas across the city.

As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s directions, the kits consist of provisions and essential commodities sufficient for a month, with three blankets. Each kit costs about Rs 2,800.

Each kit contains rice (5 kg), toor dal (1 kg), oil (500 ml), chilly powder (200 g), turmeric (100 g), sambar powder (200 g), salt (1 kg), tamarind (250 g), tea powder (100 g) and sugar (500 g).

Rama Rao reviewed the progress of relief measures, including dewatering and restoration activities in inundated areas on Saturday.

He directed officials to complete enumeration of house and other property damages. If required, hire additional manpower, equipment and machines, he said.