Hyderabad floods: 150 colonies submerged, 40,000 families hit by rains

HYDERABAD: Saturday night’s heavy rains in the twin cites left a trail of destruction and havoc. Nearly 150 colonies were inundated, and about 40,000 families were affected.

Families residing in inundated areas have lost almost many valuable household articles like television, fridge, etc. As a result, such families say they are not going celebrate Dasara or Diwali.

Colonies like Brahmanawadi in Begumpet or CIB quarters in Khairartabad are among the worst affected.

Rain water gushed into houses up to knee-deep level in these localities, and residents are not able to venture out of their houses.

“Though we made several calls to GHMC and elected representatives, it was in vain, said Shobha, a resident of CIB quarters. As Umamaheshwar colony was evacuated, taking advantage, house owners of nearby colonies have doubled rents," a resident said.

Gurram cheruvu in Chandrayangutta was breached and nearly 2,100 families were evacuated and shifted to community halls.