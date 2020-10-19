90 cases of COVID -19 in flood relief camps of Hyderabad, Health Minister cautions about disease outbreak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 90 cases of Covid-19 infection were detected in the relief camps set up across the GHMC limits as part of the flood relief initiative. These cases were detected out of the 3406 tests conducted on symptomatic individuals who have now been shifted to hospitals and isolation centres, stated the Medical and Health department on Monday. This implies a positivity rate of 2.6% in these camps

“Seasonal diseases are likely to spread in wake of heavy rains across the state. Those with symptoms of cold will also increase and these symptoms are very similar to Covid. I urge the public that for any symptom, they must get a coivd test done,” said Minister Eatala Rajender.

The department noted that these camps will come up as and where required to ensure no seasonal disease, Covid-19 or water-borne diseases arise and spread. “In GHMC limits about 585 camps have been conducted since the onset of rains and 50 of these are mobile camps touring worst-hit areas. So far we have screen 38,516 individuals and given medicines,” stated Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health.

At these camps, keeping in mind that many victims have lost all belongings, the officials have also handed out 30,367 masks and 2795 sanitizers.

Apart from Covid-19 care, the camps are also stressing on drinking water hygiene to prevent disease outbreaks of diarrhoea, cholera etc. “Doctors will be made available 24*7 through telemedicine wherever reach is not possible. Everyone has to ensure that detection of any seasonal disease is at the earliest to prevent an outbreak, which is why there is a door-to-door delivery begun for ORS and Chlorine tablets which have to be boiled and consumed for safe drinking,” added Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.

