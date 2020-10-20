Threat lingers in Hyderabad's low-lying areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although the city just received light showers on Sunday, the flood situation remained precarious in Hyderabad on Monday, as various lakes in the city remained filled to the brim. The streets in several low-lying areas continued to be under water. The residents were on their toes, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rains at isolated places across the State till Thursday.

GHMC officials were seen making announcements in various low-lying colonies, urging residents to either move in with their families elsewhere or shift to relief camps. Residents of areas in and around Meerpet are a worried lot as the Meerpet, Mantrala and Jillelguda lakes are brimming with water. As a preemptive measure, the State government relocated more than 500 people from various colonies to relief centres.

TRS leaders and police officials, including Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat, visited flooded localities in and around Meerpet. According to the IMD’s Impact-Based Forecast, the State still faces an orange-level threat, meaning several low-lying areas may get flooded. A few parts of the southern districts received light to moderate showers by 9 pm on Monday, with Thripuraram in Nalgonda recording the maximum rainfall in the State at 58.3 mm.

Ensure OGH isn’t flooded, HC to officials

In view of the heavy rains forecast for the next few days, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, directed the State government to ensure that floodwaters do not enter the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) premises. The bench issued notices to the authorities concerned to respond to a PIL, which alleged that officials neglected the maintenance of storm water drains and the hospital buildings. The plea was filed by Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute, represented by its founder K Jithendra Babu and Dr Shameem Sultana