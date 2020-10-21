Hyderabad actvist asks NHRC to look into Varavara Rao's case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MA Satyanarayana Rao, a city-based activist, has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), requesting it to look into the alleged human rights violations to jailed Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and revolutionary poet Varavara Rao. He requested the commission to take steps to provide medical care to Saibaba.

Dr GN Saibaba, who is 90 per cent disabled and bound to a wheelchair, is suffering from several ailments. He was convicted under UAPA and is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Prof G Haragopal, chairman of the Committee for Defence and Release of GN Saibaba, had written to the Nagapur jail superintendent to take appropriate steps to address the demands of GN Saibaba to stop him from going on a hunger strike.

He said that according to the information from Saibaba’s family members, it was learnt that the former professor would go on a hunger strike from October 21, 2020, in the Nagpur Central Jail as he was being denied basic rights.