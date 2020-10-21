Several rain-affected residents in Hyderabad left out of state's Rs 10,000 cash-relief

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government’s financial assistance distribution of Rs 10,000 for families affected by the recent rains began on Tuesday, but with resentment from many residents of waterlogged localities in Hyderabad.

The residents of MS Maqta in Khairatabad and Gangu Bai Colony in Ameerpet complained that though the floodwaters had inundated their houses and damaged all their belongings, the authorities concerned have not included them on the list of victims eligible for the assistance.

The government had announced that it would give Rs 10,000 to every rain-affected family that has lost clothes, utensils, food, household goods, equipment and other belongings in last week's deluge. When MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, visited MS Maqta on Tuesday to distribute the financial aid, many residents, mostly women, raised their voices to inform them that their names were not on the list despite their houses being submerged.

"I have lost all my household belongings in the rains. Even today my house is under a sheet of water. I am a poor old woman and am weak. Though I had approached the authorities to claim the financial relief as announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they did not put my name on the list," Zohra Bee, one of the residents, said.

"I have been running from pillar to post to contact the authorities and get my name on the list. I want to show them the condition of my house and household articles," Rukhsana Begum, another resident of MS Maktha, said.

There are many more like Zohra and Rukhsana who need the financial aid at Gangu Bai Colony in Ameerpet, where T Srinivas Yadav visited to distribute the cash aid. There too, the women complained that residents of partially inundated houses were left out from the relief list. Hutments that do not have pattas have been declared ineligible for the relief. On the complaints that some families have been left out from the list, the GHMC said all those deserving would receive the cash relief.

Osmansagar inches closer to Full Tank Level, floodgates may be opened soon

HYDERABAD: With water levels in Osmansagar (Gandipet) reservoir raising steadily as the inflows from the catchment areas are increasing in the light heavy rains, the HMWS&SB might lift its floodgates soon depending on the rainfall in upstream areas. It has 15 floodgates.

The last time the Gandipet reservoir's floodgates were opened was in 2010, as heavy rains lashed the city. The Full Tank Level (FTL) of Osmansagar is 1,790 feet with a water storage capacity of 3,900 tmcft. The water level in the reservoir on Tuesday day at 10 pm was 1,786.212 feet (3,053 tmcft). The floodgates will be lifted once the level reaches 1,789 feet.

Meanwhile, HMWS&SB continue to lift two floodgates of Himayatsagar. The inflow into the reservoirs was 1,200 cusecs while the outflow was 1,372 cusecs

130 teams formed to distribute money

As many as 130 teams, each comprising 3-4 members from the GHMC and Revenue Dept, would distribute the cash relief to the affected people at their doorstep over the next 4-5 days. The exercise would be conducted through an app