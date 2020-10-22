STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana ministers offer special prayers to pacify flooded Hyderabad's Musi river

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin also presented flowers to the tamarind tree that still bears fruit. 

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan offers special prayers o flooded Musi river in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan offers special prayers o flooded Musi river in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to calm the flooded Musi, which has ravaged several parts of city, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday performed a special shanti puja, praying to the River Goddess to spare the residents, at the river's temple at Puranapul on Wednesday.  

They also offered jewellery, silk robes and a chadar at the Musa Qadri Dargah.The Ministers then presented flowers to the tamarind tree that saved 200 people from the floods in 1908.  

“Then Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan had performed special pujas in the same area and presented silk garments, flowers, diamonds and gems in the same place, praying to the river to pacify it. Similarly, the chadar was dedicated to Musa Qadri Dargah. It is said that flood was controlled thereafter. With this puja, we hope for the same,” said Talasani. 

Meanwhile, the GHMC Monsoon Emergency, DRF, police and medical personnel were honoured for saving thousands of lives during the current floods. "This year, thousands of people have been rescued from flood waters. The government will take care of flood victims in all possible ways," the Mayor assured.

