Unlikely hero: As engineers fail, local mechanic opens Secunderabad's Fox Sagar sluice gate

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprising turn of events, the sluice gate of Fox Sagar lake was successfully opened by a local automobile mechanic, Mohammad Khadeer, after engineers and officials in charge were unable to unlock the century-old vents for over a week.

The gate was last opened almost two decades ago, after which it had remained jammed with debris, rocks and plastic.A big rock was stuck exactly where the wheels of the sluice gate were supposed to rotate. After the technical staff failed to remove the rock, Khadeer stepped in on the request of the local councillor.

Speaking to Express, Khadeer said, “We knew that works to open the Fox Sagar sluice gate had begun, as most of the chawls, bastis and residential areas around the lake have been inundated by water. The local councillor called me on Tuesday and asked me to check why the sluice gate was not opening. When I reached there, I was told they had been trying to open it for over eight days. I, with a couple of boys from my shop, tried to understand which part of the gate could or could not be worked around, since it is a very old structure.”

“We soon realised that it was not an engineering issue, rather, debris from the lake had got stuck at multiple levels of the four sluice gates. It took us over four to five hours to cut through layers of tarpaulin, fabric, debris, plastic, loose rocks and boulders,” Khadeer added.

The opening of the sluice gates sparked an outburst of cheers, and the technical team on the spot showered Khadeer with compliments, calling him the ‘man of the hour.’Once the gates are opened, water from the lake flows into the nala underneath the culvert junction, up to Hussainsagar.