Hyderabad woman jumps to death as spouse dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman jumped to her death, after her COVID-positive husband died at their Sainikpuri home on Thursday.

The man had been infected by COVID-19 and was under home isolation. His wife had been taking care of him. The couple lived in Ambedkar Nagar of Sainikpuri under Neredmet police station limits. The woman, who worked at a supermarket in AS Rao Nagar, had also been in home isolation. On Thursday, the man's condition worsened and he died at home.

Distraught by her husband's death, she jumped from the second floor of the building where they lived. She suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, said the Neredmet police. The couple had no children, the neighbours said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)