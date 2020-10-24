Everything eco-friendly for the spiritual vibe

By Express News Service

The year has taught us lessons that decades haven’t taught us. From stopping us in our tracks due to

Coronavirus to flash floods sending shock waves across Hyderabad last week, we have learnt why

we should not mess with the environment and value what we have.

This attitude also has given many a certain spiritual vibe which may come with the newly-stemmed gratitude. We ask two Hyderabadis how to bring the spiritual vibe to Dasara this year and carry the same spirit into the rest of the year.

Rina Hindocha, a yoga expert in Hyderabad, tells us the best ways to bring in the spiritual element into our lives is to celebrate festivals in eco-friendly ways. “From the Sathvik food we eat to the plates we use, we are trying to be conscious in our living,” she says.

COCONUT ROPES AND JUTE MATS

This year, use ‘pattal’(plate made of tree leaves)” to serve prasad/bhog among relatives and neighbours. Coconut rope and hay are the primary materials that are ideal for decorations. Rina uses jute mats for her pooja and cork mat for her yoga practice.

Embrace yoga, meditation, chanting or prayer rituals to embrace spirituality. Start with changing your external environment and you will feel the difference. Decluttering a space, adding a meditation mat, burning some incense or installing a wind chime can bring the vibe, says Sarika Reddy Chaturvedi of Aastha Spirit Centre in Abids. She gives consultancy on vastu and tarot card reading.

Rina Hindocha

FRESH, LOCAL, HOMEMADE

“Dasara comes immediately after the monsoons. In this time of seasonal transition, sticking to Saatvik food - homemade, fresh, using local and vegetarian ingredients - is the best bet for your immunity. Several people take a meal of just fresh fruits and milk, which are least prone to damage or going bad.

You can’t say the same about the packaged foods of the market and the toxins that it may breed over time. Secondly, for spiritual reasons, Saatvik eating is the best if you want to promote clear thinking and concentration power.

It also aids your metabolic rate and digestion power,” says Rina, who is known for her agile body and her asanas. She says that food is a big part of her lifestyle and that combined with a dedicated yogic lifestyle helps her stay calm, happy and agile. Sarika suggests fasting soon after the festive feasting.

THE MAGIC CARPET

We have all have different vibes and we need to retain that to be able to amplify the divinity in our lives. “Do not share your meditation pillow or your chanting bag with others. These may sound like small things, but our touch has our energy and thereforehave your personalised pooja beads,” says Sarika who is a Krishna devotee.

The idea of having a separate pooja altar is also good if there is space, she adds.

Owning a yoga mat made of natural fibre is essential for hygiene and for the convenience of practicing when and wherever your wild spirit takes you. Owning the right mat in these days of contactless lifestyle can also tremendously improve the quality of your yoga practice. I prefer cork mat as the antibacterial properties of cork kill germs and bacteria that cause bad odours. We can breathe easier knowing our mat isn’t home to germs and bacteria. Cork is a natural material free of any harmful chemicals”, Rina adds.

HOMEMADE AND HANDMADE

“We take four lemons and tie them separately in a muslin cloth and place in all four corners to remove negativity. We light candles, earthen diyas, to bring in positive energy - play spiritual music with electronic bells – like Gayatri mantra. Light incense sticks in four corners of the house at sunrise and sunset to boost the spiritual quotient of the house, says Rina.

“Many people underestimate the power of their mobile phone rings. I advise all of you to change your ringtone to something pleasant and spiritual as everytime your phone rings, it brings in its own vibe. An average person’s phone rings 30 times a day. If you are devotional, use a chant of your favourite god. If you are not much into prayers etc, try using a Buddhist chime/chant or even an instrumental music clipping like a morning raga. Set a new ringtone on Dasara,” advises Sarika.