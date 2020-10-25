SHE Teams: Six years of giving Telangana women courage

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrating the sixth anniversary of SHE Teams in the State, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra on Saturday said the teams would continue to ensure safety and security of women in Telangana.

SHE Teams were launched on October 24, 2014 in Hyderabad as part of the Telangana government’s vision to provide a safe environment for women.

The concept was replicated initially in Cyberabad and thereafter across the entire State from April 1, 2015. Lakra said the SHE Teams had given courage to young women in rural and urban areas.

Over these years, 30,187 complaints had been received through Dial 100, Facebook, WhatsApp, Hawk Eye, Email, Twitter and direct walk-ins, she said.

In 2020, complaints through Whatsapp, Hawk Eye, Facebook and Twitter had risen from 33 pc to 63 pc when compared to 2014-2019. Harassment via social media such as WhatsApp, and Twitter had shot up from from 40 pc (2014-19) to 63 pc in 2020.