2BHKs hold key to results of GHMC polls: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing pleasure over the BJP’s win in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said BJP won 15 out of 26 seats.Interacting with mediapersons at Dilkusha Guest House, Reddy said GHMC elections would be decided on the basis of 2BHK houses.

Stating that the Centre would give its share for the construction of 2BHK houses, Reddy said the Centre wants as many houses as possible to be constructed for eligible beneficiaries. Rebuking the State government, he said the TRS government had failed in all aspects, including handling the Covid-19 crisis, floods, and construction of 2BHK houses. He said Centre would release disaster relief funds soon.