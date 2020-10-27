Cyber Vakeel throwing light on digital trap and online predation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Cyber Jagrithi Foundation, Hyderabad-based NGO working towards cyber safety, has collaborated with South Indian Medical Students Association (SIMSA) and Bleed With Pride to celebrate National Cyber Awareness month by discussing the aspects of digital health with it.

The event flagged off on October 25 by Rupesh Mittal, Founder-Director of Cyber Jagrithi Foundation, Vijay Roopa, President SIMSA, and Vishnu Bharadwaj, Founder of Bleed With Pride, will discuss health issues including, child sexual abuse and online predation, digital trap – toxic effects of radiation and its prevention, understanding medical ethics, and how to protect personal data in healthcare.

Among the other topics are posture restructure during usage of gadgets, porn and love among youngsters, understanding the effects on personal and mental health, effects of screen time etc. “The awareness campaign has a reach of 22K beneficiaries from various parts of the country focusing on rural areas. Anyone can register at cybervakeel. cyberjagrithi. com,” says Rupesh. They also released an ehandbook on child sexual abuse and online predation.

The sessions are part of Cyber Vakeel, an online awareness campaign launched by the foundation covering a multitude of themes on cybercrimes and aim to create awareness on cyber laws in India. “We have scheduled the entire mass of knowledge into wedges so that it’s easily communicable and help to lay hold of the cyber awareness.

The main motto is not only to educate but also to spread the word about these trending cyber misdeeds. With the use of technology these days knowingly or unknowingly everyone is in a trap of the internet. Let’s make the wise and safe use of cyber networks without being a victim of it,” the team added. The campaign is designed for legal professionals and students from all academic background, to give them an insight into the field of cyber-crimes and it can be effectively dealt, by organising workshops, sessions, training and activities.