STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber Vakeel throwing light on digital trap and online predation

Among the other topics are posture restructure during usage of gadgets, porn and love among youngsters, understanding the effects on personal and mental health, effects of screen time etc.

Published: 27th October 2020 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Cyber Jagrithi Foundation, Hyderabad-based NGO working towards cyber safety, has collaborated with South Indian Medical Students Association (SIMSA) and Bleed With Pride to celebrate National Cyber Awareness month by discussing the aspects of digital health with it.

The event flagged off on October 25 by Rupesh Mittal, Founder-Director of Cyber Jagrithi Foundation, Vijay Roopa, President SIMSA, and Vishnu Bharadwaj, Founder of Bleed With Pride, will discuss health issues including, child sexual abuse and online predation, digital trap – toxic effects of radiation and its prevention, understanding medical ethics, and how to protect personal data in healthcare.

Among the other topics are posture restructure during usage of gadgets, porn and love among youngsters, understanding the effects on personal and mental health, effects of screen time etc. “The awareness campaign has a reach of 22K beneficiaries from various parts of the country focusing on rural areas. Anyone can register at cybervakeel. cyberjagrithi. com,” says Rupesh. They also released an ehandbook on child sexual abuse and online predation.

The sessions are part of Cyber Vakeel, an online awareness campaign launched by the foundation covering a multitude of themes on cybercrimes and aim to create awareness on cyber laws in India. “We have scheduled the entire mass of knowledge into wedges so that it’s easily communicable and help to lay hold of the cyber awareness.

The main motto is not only to educate but also to spread the word about these trending cyber misdeeds. With the use of technology these days knowingly or unknowingly everyone is in a trap of the internet. Let’s make the wise and safe use of cyber networks without being a victim of it,” the team added. The campaign is designed for legal professionals and students from all academic background, to give them an insight into the field of cyber-crimes and it can be effectively dealt, by organising workshops, sessions, training and activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp