Despite unavailibility of transport, police get pregnant woman in Hyderabad to hospital on time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police ferried a pregnant woman to the hospital as her family couldn't find her a transport late on Sunday night. Thirty-two-year-old B Shruti, who was eight months pregnant, went into premature labour on Sunday night.

Her family was worried as they couldn’t find a transport for her. While the 108 ambulance service asked them to wait for a little longer, cab services were not available. Soon, Shruti's husband dialled 100 and sought emergency help from the Rachakonda police.

"We got a call around 3:30 am on Monday from Sachivalaya Nagar Colony in Vanasthalipuram from a man named Srinivas, seeking a vehicle to take his wife to the hospital. As there was no ambulance available, we sent our patrolling vehicle to their house within 5 minutes. The woman was taken to the nearest government hospital. She is safe," said Vanasthalipuram SI.

However, Shruthi lost her baby due to medical complications. "It is unfortunate that we lost the baby, but we are glad that our daughter is safe, thanks to the cops," said her mother.